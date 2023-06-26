They would suspend the search for Wilson in the Guaviare jungle

The last few days have been crucial for the National Army and all the work that is carried out in the second part of ‘Operation Hope’, with what was expected find wilson the dogone of the most important rescuers to find the whereabouts of the four children who disappeared in the Guaviare jungle.

On June 9, the country was informed of the discovery of the indigenous children who had been missing in the jungle for more than 40 days, however, one of the rescuers who was a fundamental part of finding them disappeared.

To find Wilson, a brigade of members of the military forces was deployed, who have worked tirelessly to find the canine, this with the complex environmental and demographic conditions of the terrain.

Despite the efforts, the operation has not been successful, so this Monday, June 26, it was learned that operations to search for Wilson would be completed.

In the middle of a communication, General Pedro Sánchez, Commander of the Special Forces of Operation Esperanza, reported the sad news, this was done in the middle of the award ceremony for the rescue teams that found the four minors alive.

“The National Army sees the appearance of Wilson as complicated”said the military high command in its statements about the rescue dog.

Among those awarded was Wilson’s mother, a Belgian shepherd named Drugia, who received from President Gustavo Petro the medals for distinguished services and faith in the cause of the General Command of the Military Forces, a symbolic act that marked the event.

Strategies for trying to find Wilson:

In the jungle area there are still several search commandos that have the order to search for the dog, although this rescue process can be complicated by border areas where some illegal armed structures are present in the jungle.

The intense search for the canine that is a fundamental part of the military forces created new strategies to try to get Wilson’s attention and find him quickly.

In addition to the deployment of men from the Military Forces, work began positioning bitches in heat so that the canine, despite being neutered, can sniff them and thus Wilson can be found.

