Thick cultivation of spiritual soil gathers progressive strength丨May 4th spirit: the clarion call to inspire young people to keep moving forward

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that “the May 4th Movement gave birth to the great May 4th spirit with patriotism, progress, democracy, and science as its main content, and its core is the spirit of patriotism.” It has vigorously inspired the ambition and confidence of the Chinese people and the Chinese nation to realize national rejuvenation. Today, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese nation has achieved a great leap from standing up, becoming rich and becoming strong. Entering the new era, it is of great significance to deeply understand the significance of the May 4th Movement and fully carry forward the spirit of the May 4th Movement to inspire the people, especially young people, to make unremitting efforts to realize the Chinese Dream.

Patriotism is the core of the May Fourth spirit

Patriotism is the core content of the fine traditions and national spirit of the Chinese nation, and has constituted the driving force for the development of the Chinese nation for thousands of years. During the May 4th Movement, facing the life and death of the country and the nation, a group of patriotic young people stepped forward, and the people of the whole country rose up to fight, vowing that “the land shall not be destroyed, and the people shall not bow their heads”, playing a mighty patriotic song that will last forever. The May 4th Movement formed the spirit of patriotism, progress, democracy, and science, opened the prelude to China‘s new democratic revolution, promoted the spread of Marxism in China, and promoted the establishment of the Communist Party of China.

In contemporary China, the essence of patriotism is to adhere to the high unity of patriotism, love for the party, and love for socialism. New China is a socialist country led by the Communist Party of China, and the fate of the motherland is inseparable from the fate of the party and the fate of socialism. The party’s leadership is the most essential feature and the greatest institutional advantage of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Adhering to the party’s leadership and the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics are the fundamental guarantee and the only way to achieve national prosperity. Realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is an ideal pursuit that generations of Chinese people have dreamed of. With the arduous efforts of hundreds of millions of dream chasers in the new era, we have overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges and realized one beautiful dream after another. We have achieved today’s China through hard work, and we will surely create a better China through hard work. We are approaching the goal of realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation like never before. We must deeply grasp the core essence of the May 4th spirit and turn the May 4th spirit into the driving force for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Always focus on national rejuvenation and social progress

Before and after the May 4th Movement, at a critical moment for the country and the nation, a group of outstanding young people thought deeply, chose the belief in Marxism, and established the ideal and pursuit of saving the country and the people. Once the fire of ideals and beliefs is ignited, it will produce great spiritual power. For young people, lofty ideals are like a lamp that can illuminate the way forward and lead to the light, and can arouse lasting enthusiasm and the power to forge ahead.

The May 4th Movement promoted the progress of Chinese society with its revolutionary nature of thoroughly anti-imperialist and anti-feudalism, its progressive nature of pursuing the truth of saving and strengthening the country, and its extensive active participation of people from all walks of life. . The May 4th Movement was essentially an ideological emancipation movement with a progressive spirit, and the progressive spirit contained in it was unprecedented and eye-catching both in terms of the scale of the movement and the depth of thought. Through the May 4th Movement, the ideology of positive progress and the pursuit of progress began to take root in the hearts of the Chinese people.

The May 4th spirit inspired the awakening of the consciousness of national rejuvenation, and made the lofty pursuit of revitalizing China an inexhaustible driving force for the Chinese people to forge ahead; spurred the Chinese people to actively adopt modern civilization, get rid of ignorance and backwardness, and embrace the world trend; The shackles of ideology and system opened up a great turning point in Chinese history; established a firm belief in the pursuit of truth, formed a logical way of thinking, and prompted Chinese people to find Marxism as a theoretical guide, and finally explored the correct path of Chinese revolution and liberation. In the struggle to save the nation and survive, the spirit of the May Fourth Movement promoted the development of the country and society. On the journey of national rejuvenation, the spirit of the May Fourth Movement will also be continuously carried forward and last forever.

The clarion call to inspire Chinese youth to keep moving forward

The spirit of the May Fourth Movement in the new era is not an empty slogan, but must be a down-to-earth action. Upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics is the starting point for the spirit of the May Fourth Movement in the new era. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized, “For Chinese youth in the new era, loving the motherland is the foundation of life and success. In contemporary China, the essence of patriotism is to adhere to the high unity of patriotism, love for the party, and love for socialism.”

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that the whole party should take youth work as a strategic work. This fully demonstrates the ardent expectations of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core for the younger generation and the strategic deployment of youth work.

The May 4th Movement has gone away for more than a hundred years, but the spirit of the May 4th Movement has always inspired contemporary youth, encouraging young people to take on the mission of the times, committing themselves to the country, and promoting the spirit of patriotism; Pioneering and innovative, hard work and responsibility. In the new era, Chinese youth should inherit and carry forward the spirit of the May 4th Movement, strengthen their ideals and beliefs, stand firm on the people’s stand, develop excellent skills, devote themselves to the great cause of strengthening the country, and always maintain a forward attitude of hard work and work with hundreds of millions of people in realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Fight bravely on the new Long March of the Chinese dream.

Liu Jingwei Gao Bowen(Author unit: Northeast Forestry University)