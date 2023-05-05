Thick planting and love for agriculture cultivates the ability to develop agriculture丨Teachers and students of Hunan Agricultural University Science and Technology Small College learn the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s reply_Science and Education.文卫_Hunan Channel_Red Network

Hunan Phoenix Kiwi Science and Technology Courtyard.

Changsha Livestock and Poultry Science and Technology Academy.

Red Net Moment News May 5th(Correspondent Li Hanfeng, Li Ziqiang, reporter Wu Gongran) Recently, General Secretary Xi Jinping wrote back to the students of the small science and technology college of China Agricultural University, fully affirming the determination and actions of the young students of the school to serve the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, and setting a clear path for the growth and success of young people in the new era. direction.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s reply letter aroused enthusiastic responses among the teachers and students of Hunan Agricultural University. On the afternoon of May 3, the Graduate School of the university organized more than 50 teachers and students of small science and technology colleges scattered across the province to study online the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s reply letter.

Chen Hong, secretary of the school’s party committee, said that on September 5, 2019, General Secretary Xi Jinping replied to the secretaries, principals and expert representatives of agricultural colleges and universities across the country. Four years later, General Secretary Xi Jinping wrote back to the young students represented by the students from the Science and Technology College of China Agricultural University.

Chen Guanghui, a member of the school’s party committee and vice president, said that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s reply is a full affirmation of agricultural science and technology workers and a specific instruction and requirement for building a strong agricultural country. Good agricultural scientific research and innovation, take root in the front line of agriculture and rural areas, and make unremitting efforts to build a strong agricultural country.

Xie Fangping, member of the school’s party committee, vice president, and dean of the Graduate School, said that through the first-line agricultural and rural practice projects, the school allows students to go from the classroom to the field, truly feel what farmers think and hope, carry out scientific research based on farmers’ needs, and open up the transformation of agricultural scientific and technological achievements The “last mile” of rural areas provides a strong boost to the revitalization of rural talents.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping’s reply inspired me as a member of the Science and Technology Academy.” Yang Yuliang, a student from Hunan Shaoyang Guacai Science and Technology Academy, said that as agronomists, we must be down-to-earth and combine classroom learning with rural practice. Cultivate a love for agriculture, cultivate the ability to promote agriculture, combine advanced technology with agricultural production, and draw a beautiful blueprint on the road to rural revitalization.

Wu Jianbi, a student from Hunan Fenghuang Kiwi Science and Technology Academy, said that in the process of serving the rural revitalization, we must aim high and be down-to-earth, closely combine classroom learning with rural practice, and be a “science and technology to promote agriculture, science and technology to strengthen agriculture, and science and technology to enrich farmers.” The seeds of “take root in this field full of hope, making the vast land of Sanxiang golden and fragrant.

“I will continue to be down-to-earth with the spirit of not being afraid of suffering or tiredness, take root in the countryside, let more research results help farmers increase their income and become rich, and strive to contribute to the modernization of agriculture and rural areas.” Hunan Agricultural University stationed in Changsha Animal Science and Technology Academy Zi Xiaoqianxun said that he was encouraged, more motivated, and more determined to take root in rural work.

It is understood that Hunan Agricultural University currently has 25 small national-level science and technology colleges, with more than 50 graduate students in the colleges, which is one of the important modes for the cultivation of agricultural masters in the school. In the training process, the school internalized the general requirements of the theme education in the heart and externalized it in practice, and made contributions to the implementation of the rural revitalization strategy and the realization of the beautiful blueprint of “three highs and four new” and contributed youth power.