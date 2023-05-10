Thick Planting of Integrity and Integrity Culture Cultivates Uprightness_Jiangsu China Net

China Jiangsu Network, May 10, South Newsletter, “There are many allusions about incorruptibility in history, which are widely circulated, such as Yang Xuxuanyu, Yanying Yiqiu, etc., which are still worth learning from today…” On May 9, The New Era Civilization Practice Station of Guangming Community, Hongqiao Street, Chongchuan District, Nantong carried out an educational activity themed on “Cultivating a Culture of Integrity and Cultivating a Clean and Righteousness”. It guided the majority of party members to build a firm mind through links such as learning from history and seeking honesty, exhibiting honesty in calligraphy and painting, and promising to practice honesty. The defense line of morality and party discipline and laws, promote the culture of incorruptibility, and inherit the spirit of incorruptibility.

At the event site, members of the “two committees” of Guangming Community, neighborhood party members, resident representatives, and in-service party members of the Nantong Branch of the Jiangsu Hydrology and Water Resources Survey Bureau, members of the “big party committee”, gathered together. Zhang Jianping, the “famous mouth of the people”, said The warning and enlightenment are obtained from the storytelling of the ancient honest and honest officials. “The culture of clean government has a long history and tradition in China, and it is an important part of the excellent traditional culture of the Chinese nation. By learning the stories of clean government from ancient honest officials who were diligent and thrifty, caring for the people and solving their worries, we can further improve the awareness of honesty and self-discipline among grassroots party members and cadres, and build up our ideals and beliefs , to temper the cultivation of party spirit.” Gu Qin, Secretary of the Party Committee of Guangming Community, said.

“‘If you don’t stretch your hand, you will be caught. The party and the people are under supervision, and you can’t escape in full view.’, the inspiration for my work comes from the poem “Seven Ancients. You Can’t Stretch Your Hand.” “Wicaifang, Guangming Community” “Wang Changshan, a member of the community, used his calligraphy and painting expertise to lead retired party members and in-service party members of the “big party committee” member units to jointly create more than 10 clean government education cartoons, attracting residents to stop and watch, taste the implication, and feel the charm of clean and honest cultural works in the fragrance of books and ink. . Guangming Community cleverly combines the art of calligraphy and painting with the education of honesty and integrity. With pictures and texts, the vivid pictures spread positive energy, whip out corruption and ugliness, and educate the majority of party members to enhance their awareness of discipline and rules, fulfill their duties, be honest and honest, and actively practice ” The spirit of “four dares” contributes to the modernization of Chongchuan, which is “strong, rich, beautiful and high”.

In the next step, Guangming Community will continue to take the opportunity of “5.10” Thinking about Lian Day, take the form of activities that party members and the masses love to see, through cultural integration, life integration, and practical integration, the “honesty is beautiful and honesty is proud” Integrity thoughts are organically integrated into incorruptibility cultural activities, improving the ability of party members and cadres to resist corruption and prevent change, boosting the construction of a community incorruptibility culture, and forming a good atmosphere where everyone learns about incorruptibility, everyone thinks about incorruptibility, and everyone respects incorruptibility. (Kang Linlin)