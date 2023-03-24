Thickly plant the “four strict” atmosphere and strictly control the party and govern the party——The Xiangyin County Taxation Bureau of the State Administration of Taxation held a comprehensive and strict party governance work conference

All media news from Yueyang Daily (Jiang Ruxuan)On March 24, the Xiangyin County Taxation Bureau of the State Administration of Taxation held a work conference on comprehensively and strictly governing the party. The meeting thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, as well as the spirit of the national, provincial and city-wide tax system comprehensively and strictly governing the party. Work, analyze the current new situation and new tasks, and deploy work tasks for 2023. Yuan Huijia, secretary of the party committee and director of the bureau, made a work report, and Xiao Ling, member of the party committee and leader of the discipline inspection team, reported the relevant situation.

The meeting pointed out that in 2022, the county’s taxation system will adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, in-depth study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and strive to build a new pattern of “six in one” comprehensive and strict governance of the party. Under the requirements of the “Four Stricts”, the construction of political organs has been further deepened, the responsibility of governing the party has been further strengthened, the quality of party building work has been further improved, the style and image of the team has been further optimized, and positive results have been achieved in promoting comprehensive and strict party governance.

The meeting requested that to do a good job in comprehensively and strictly governing the party in 2023, we must take the party’s political construction as the guide, foster a “four strict” atmosphere, strictly manage the party and govern the party, further benchmark the requirements to grasp the core essence, and further analyze the situation to find out The problem is short board, and further plan ideas to master the method path.

The meeting emphasized that 2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is also the first year for the province’s taxation system to implement the “One Two Three Four” work idea. The work has great responsibilities and significance, and we must focus on five aspects: focus on political leadership, and consistently defend the “two establishments” faithfully; focus on integration and linkage, and consistently improve supervision effectiveness; focus on party industry integration, and continuously improve The quality of party building is consistent; the focus is on clear rules and disciplines, and the continuous cultivation of integrity is consistent; the focus on empowerment and quality improvement is consistent on the activation of officers and entrepreneurs.