Thief arrested in Trieste, shirtless and disturbing passers-by – News

He went around shirtless in via delle Torri harassing passers-by and customers sitting at the tables of a nearby bar. For this reason, last week the local police stopped SG, 44 years old, of Hungarian origin. At the sight of the agents, the man showed strong agitation and aggression. Immobilized and accompanied him to the barracks in via Revoltella, the 44-year-old refused to give his personal details and was photographed.





During the procedure, the officers noticed that he was carrying the keys to an expensive vehicle, on which he was unable to give any information. The Judicial Police Unit therefore turned to a local dealership to obtain the license plate of the vehicle combined with the keys.





The owner was then contacted, who reported having suffered a theft in her home that same night.





The thief had stolen money, a watch and clothing, as well as car keys. Then, surprised by the owners of the house, he had fled in a daring way, losing track of himself. The analysis of the private security cameras provided the investigators with sufficient elements to arrest SG and take him to prison.





He will have to answer for home theft, resistance to a public official and false personal data. All stolen goods were returned to the owner.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

