Home » Thief arrested in Trieste, shirtless and disturbing passers-by – News
News

Thief arrested in Trieste, shirtless and disturbing passers-by – News

by admin
Thief arrested in Trieste, shirtless and disturbing passers-by – News

He went around shirtless in via delle Torri harassing passers-by and customers sitting at the tables of a nearby bar. For this reason, last week the local police stopped SG, 44 years old, of Hungarian origin. At the sight of the agents, the man showed strong agitation and aggression. Immobilized and accompanied him to the barracks in via Revoltella, the 44-year-old refused to give his personal details and was photographed.


During the procedure, the officers noticed that he was carrying the keys to an expensive vehicle, on which he was unable to give any information. The Judicial Police Unit therefore turned to a local dealership to obtain the license plate of the vehicle combined with the keys.


The owner was then contacted, who reported having suffered a theft in her home that same night.


The thief had stolen money, a watch and clothing, as well as car keys. Then, surprised by the owners of the house, he had fled in a daring way, losing track of himself. The analysis of the private security cameras provided the investigators with sufficient elements to arrest SG and take him to prison.


He will have to answer for home theft, resistance to a public official and false personal data. All stolen goods were returned to the owner.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  [Online Public Opinion]I can't see what Blinken said, nor what Sister Hua said-China Digital Times

You may also like

Why do journalists always ask about the Rights...

Peak and plate in Medellin Wednesday August 9,...

14-year-old saves elderly from drowning – News

Alejandra Cabrera will travel to the United States...

The reason why Bogotá’s El Dorado Airport would...

A 41-year-old is hospitalized in Foggia with ‘Nile...

Teachers presented eight new academic works

Deadly Storms Ravage Eastern United States, Leaving Destruction...

10 of the current ones will not aspire...

Two students murdered – La Hora newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy