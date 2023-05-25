A thief was electrocuted while trying to steal a television in Huaquillas.

A thief passed away electrocuted while trying to steal a television in Huaquillas, province of El Oro.

The body was suspended in the middle of a hotel and a house for more than an hour.

This before the gaze of hundreds of dismayed passersby.

The event occurred this Wednesday, May 24, 2023 when the suspicious He went up to the third floor of a building and took the electronic device.

He wrapped it in a sheet and put it on his shoulders, Vistazo published.

Then he tried to flee through the balcony, but his intentions were cut short when he grabbed a piece of iron.

This object made contact with a high voltage cable for which he ended up electrocuted and even with his clothes burned.

The thief’s corpse was suspended for more than an hour and the television on the floor of Portovelo and 19 de Octubre streets.

Members of the Huaquillas Fire Department attended the scene.

Also present were personnel from the National Electricity Corporation (Cnel) and criminalistics to lower the body.

The citizen, who would be between the ages of 22 and 27, has not been identified.

It is presumed that he has been involved in other robberies, according to local media.

In the end, the corpse was transferred to the morgue waiting for relatives to arrive to recognize it.