Thieves and Afinia rob Valledupar, say users

Valledupar and Cesar are subjected to the worst criminal chaos in their administrative life, because corruption not only eats away and permeates entities and institutions in general, it is also present in the streets and entities such as Afinia (a company that provides the electric power service) do not they are spared from these accusations.

Housewives and the general public are so desperate that they no longer want to go to the stores to buy, because on the way they are murdered to rob them.

Not even in Valledupar schools are students and teachers calm and safe anymore, because criminals break into their facilities to steal as happened at the Prudencia Daza school and the CDV school.

What is happening in the city and other municipalities is scary. People are imprisoned and barred in their houses. In the neighborhoods and in the commercial premises they are harassed by criminals, everyone is scared, afraid, terrified of not being stabbed or shot while they buy a spare part for the car, a lunch, a pair of pants or simply go out to stretch their legs.

Not even ‘El Boliche’ is impenetrable to thieves anymore, as was believed. A few days ago they gave a ‘palotherapy’ to one of those thieves (hitmen) who tried to rob the owner of a car. “The pod is screwed my brother, but we are not going to allow one of those unfortunate people, full of marijuana, to take the ‘Boliche’ to do their misdeeds, we are waiting for them here to hit them hard,” said Juan, one of the mechanics .

Just like Juan the vallenatos are thinking, because legal justice does not operate, “we have to do it on our own,” they say and question the commander (e) of the Police, Lieutenant Colonel Wilson Álvarez, for not designing security strategies.

“It is not about asking citizens to lock themselves up, not to go to stores, not to wear their clothes or accessories, as has happened several times to folklorist Joaquín Guillén, a victim of crime. The police must protect citizens, so that they move freely through the streets, without fear of being robbed,” added a taxi driver.

People are also very dissatisfied with Afinia and point out that the company is acting against citizens, as terrorist robbers do.

“The previous comparison could be incongruous, but it is a reality that we live, because not only are terrorists and hitmen afraid of stealing cell phones and wallets, they are also afraid of Afinia because in a subtle and legal way, they “remove” you from the impoverished pocket the money you have for the support of your children,” said Manuel, an electrician.

“From one moment to another I went to consume 500 and 550 kilowatts, when in previous months I only consumed 250 and 300 kilowatts, despite the fact that I have the same appliances and the same light bulbs,” said a complainant.

The complaints are serious against Afinia. But the mayors and the governor, the congressmen, and the deputies and councilors seem not to care about this series of “robbery” against the users.

“We are overwhelmed, I used to pay $100, $130 and up to $140,000 monthly for electricity, but now I pay $250 and up to $350,000. One does not understand anything because we are at home the same people. One goes to claim and in Afinia they do not give any solution, they ask one to save energy, but if one saves it is not reflected in the bill. That is another legal way of robbing the people”, they maintain. Until next week.

By Aquilino Cotes Zuleta.