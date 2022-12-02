Another mayor of the Quartier del Piave in the crosshairs of thieves. After the coup carried out a month ago at the home of the mayor of Follina Mario Collet, this time it was the turn of Mattia Perencin, mayor of Farra di Soligo, to receive the unwelcome visit.

The thieves went into action at dusk, breaking into the house after forcing open the bathroom window, perhaps with a crowbar. As per the consolidated script, they then started rummaging in the drawers. However, they didn’t have time to loot, due to the ringing of the alarm and the barking of the 11-month-old cockerine Wendy.

Upon returning home, the discovery of the theft (the alarm signal was activated), the agitated dog retracing the thieves’ route, and the subsequent report to the carabinieri. “We do not keep money or valuables at home – explains Mayor Mattia Perencin – but incursions of this type are particularly hateful because they harm people’s privacy. I thank the carabinieri who immediately started the investigation. I recommend to my fellow citizens the utmost caution. Especially in the late afternoon, be careful not to leave doors or windows ajar. Report any suspicious movement to the carabinieri.”