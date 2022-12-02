Home News Thieves at the home of the mayor of Farra di Soligo, Wendy puts them on the run
News

Thieves at the home of the mayor of Farra di Soligo, Wendy puts them on the run

by admin
Thieves at the home of the mayor of Farra di Soligo, Wendy puts them on the run

Another mayor of the Quartier del Piave in the crosshairs of thieves. After the coup carried out a month ago at the home of the mayor of Follina Mario Collet, this time it was the turn of Mattia Perencin, mayor of Farra di Soligo, to receive the unwelcome visit.

The thieves went into action at dusk, breaking into the house after forcing open the bathroom window, perhaps with a crowbar. As per the consolidated script, they then started rummaging in the drawers. However, they didn’t have time to loot, due to the ringing of the alarm and the barking of the 11-month-old cockerine Wendy.

Upon returning home, the discovery of the theft (the alarm signal was activated), the agitated dog retracing the thieves’ route, and the subsequent report to the carabinieri. “We do not keep money or valuables at home – explains Mayor Mattia Perencin – but incursions of this type are particularly hateful because they harm people’s privacy. I thank the carabinieri who immediately started the investigation. I recommend to my fellow citizens the utmost caution. Especially in the late afternoon, be careful not to leave doors or windows ajar. Report any suspicious movement to the carabinieri.”

See also  The 4th CIIE has accumulated an intentional turnover of US$70.72 billion

You may also like

Don Claudio Burgio: against the banality of good...

The 2022 AIDS Epidemic Notification Released The AIDS...

X-Factor, the French Saints fly to the final

Chinese Academy of Economics: External cold and internal...

Accident in Ferrara, car hits two bikes: a...

Burlo’s emergency room on his knees: “Too many...

Limana, two years of initiatives for children dedicated...

Women’s option unchanged for 6-8 months between the...

Why Erdoğan will win again – Cengiz Aktar

The Pentagon evaluates the CCP’s military power from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy