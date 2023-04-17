Home » Thieves attacked a man in eastern Neiva
Thieves attacked a man in eastern Neiva

Five stab wounds were received by a citizen who tried to escape from two criminals in the La Gaitana neighborhood, in Neiva.

An act of insecurity presented yesterday, Saturday, has generated commotion among the residents of the La Gaitana neighborhood in Neiva. According to information known by this means, a man was approached by two criminals on a motorcycle in race 24 between 7th and 7A streets.

The motorcycle griller got out and threatened the citizen with a knife. Given the situation, the victim tried to flee, but was attacked several times by the thief until she fell to the ground. At that moment, the accomplice took the opportunity to take his cell phone and later fled the scene.

The fact was recorded on a security camera in the sector, elements with which the authorities work in the investigation work. Likewise, it has been known that the victim was transferred to a care center to receive medical attention, although the seriousness of the injuries she suffered is unknown.

This new case of insecurity has generated concern among the inhabitants of the La Gaitana neighborhood, who demand a greater police presence in the area to prevent this type of crime. The authorities have launched an investigation to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

