Home News Thieves in three houses in Sernaglia, stolen the Rolex and silverware during karaoke
News

Thieves in three houses in Sernaglia, stolen the Rolex and silverware during karaoke

by admin
Thieves in three houses in Sernaglia, stolen the Rolex and silverware during karaoke

Raid in at least three houses in Sernaglia della Battaglia, on the evening of Friday 16 September. The most striking event happened to the apartment above the Antica Osteria Pozzi, in via Pieve di Soligo 27, a place managed by the owners Alessandro Dal Bo ‘and his wife Monica Favaro.

A historic restaurant opened again in 1892 by Dal Bo ‘great-grandparents. Here the intruders entered between 9.15pm and 10pm, when karaoke was in progress in the tavern.

“Maybe they had a pole, which watched us during the karaoke and started the accomplices”, reports Monica Favaro, who adds: “When we went up around 10 pm, we found the door barred from the inside with chairs and a window of the open bathroom, from where they had entered. Stolen my husband’s Rolex, four other watches, a mink fur coat, a fox, family memories and my dead uncle’s, plus 2/300 euros in cash. A silver tray, which I had in the cabinet, also disappeared. They left fingerprints on the bathroom window. ‘

The complaint was presented to the carabinieri of the Pieve di Soligo command, who are investigating the case. Another house nearby was also raided, while in a third they would not have entered, only because they were frightened by two Corsican dogs and the thieves ran away.

See also  Prohibition to return to Treviso to the arsonist of San Parisio

You may also like

The “angels of fire” Aib return to Prascorsano...

Beijing Traffic Police: Some roads will be temporarily...

32 graduate students of China University of Political...

Mattia, the father Tiziano greets his little one:...

There are 4 health benefits of “drinking one...

Elections, the ballot paper explained in five questions...

Huaibei City’s “Raising the Flag and Sending Theory”...

False in public deed: convictions confirmed

Crash against a truck in Castelfranco: seriously injured...

Saman Abbas, the story of his cousin: “Killed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy