Raid in at least three houses in Sernaglia della Battaglia, on the evening of Friday 16 September. The most striking event happened to the apartment above the Antica Osteria Pozzi, in via Pieve di Soligo 27, a place managed by the owners Alessandro Dal Bo ‘and his wife Monica Favaro.

A historic restaurant opened again in 1892 by Dal Bo ‘great-grandparents. Here the intruders entered between 9.15pm and 10pm, when karaoke was in progress in the tavern.

“Maybe they had a pole, which watched us during the karaoke and started the accomplices”, reports Monica Favaro, who adds: “When we went up around 10 pm, we found the door barred from the inside with chairs and a window of the open bathroom, from where they had entered. Stolen my husband’s Rolex, four other watches, a mink fur coat, a fox, family memories and my dead uncle’s, plus 2/300 euros in cash. A silver tray, which I had in the cabinet, also disappeared. They left fingerprints on the bathroom window. ‘

The complaint was presented to the carabinieri of the Pieve di Soligo command, who are investigating the case. Another house nearby was also raided, while in a third they would not have entered, only because they were frightened by two Corsican dogs and the thieves ran away.