Thieves left him the turkey during an assault in Guayaquil. The victim was a woman who was leaving work to go to her house and got into a taxi.

The Christmas spirit reaches all hearts and a clear example of this is that several rogues showed mercy by robbing a woman.

He unusual event occurred in Guayaquil, province of Guayas, few days ago. It all happened when the affected person took a taxi to go to her house, because she was carrying a Christmas basket that they gave her at her work.

But he got an unpleasant surprise when the driver turned out to be a criminal. The subject and other people who they got into the car They approached her to ask for her belongings.

She relented and gave them a wallet with documents. The men saw a bank card and took it to an ATM to withdraw money.

Fearful of what was happening, the victim took out everything she had in the bank and handed it over to her assailants, who then, in the taxi, told her to calm down.

The subjects were willing to take everything the womenwho presents a certain degree of disability.

They asked the victim if she had anything else and the woman responded that she was only carrying the basket they gave her at work.

The men, not content with stealing her money, also took her Christmas basket. But, faced with her imminent robbery, she asked that they leave her the turkey.

His request was because he had promised his mother to prepare turkey for Christmas dinner. The victim He also told the assailants that they would leave him about 20 dollars because he had no money.

Strangely The criminals gave in to their victim’s request, and at all times they told her to be calm. They left the turkey, a bottle of champagne and 20 dollars for the woman to return to her house.

