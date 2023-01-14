Burglary in a house in the Pissebus area: the thieves also stole the wedding rings of the couple who live there and who are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary this year. It happened on Thursday in the penultimate house, leaving Tolmezzo, before the former Pissebus powder magazine. Riccardo Polentarutti, who has lived there since 1998, explains that the theft must have occurred between about 5 and 7 pm, because that is the period of time between when he left the house and when he returned.

«I had reached the center by car – he says – to go for a drink with friends and when I returned I found the house ransacked. The thieves entered from the back, smashed the glass in the bathroom, searched all the rooms and turned everything upside down. They stole around €1,000 in cash, a watch and jewellery. Unfortunately, however, among the valuables stolen there were also wedding rings, whose value for my wife and I is inestimable».

When Riccardo returned with the car, climbing the stairs that lead from the garage to the house, he saw the apartment door open.

«I was surprised – he reconstructs – it was open because it seemed to me that I had closed it. When I got to the entrance I saw everything on the ground. Then I noticed all the drawers of the various furniture open and I understood. They came out through another window, breaking through the mosquito net. I called the carabinieri of Tolmezzo, who were already here at home at 7.20 to make the findings.

I then went to the barracks to make a complaint. What happened hurts me because I’m a worker who earns his salary by working honestly, then these guys come along, steal your stuff and most of the time they get away with it. My wife has started to wash everything, to make washing machines for clothes, because the feeling you get when strangers have touched everything is very bad».