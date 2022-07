PALMANOVA. Theft in the cemetery in Palmanova. A woman residing in the star city reported to the carabinieri that she had suffered the theft of a bronze statue that had been placed on her family tomb.

It happened between 18 and 27 July but the woman reported the theft only on Wednesday 27 July, after going to the cemetery. The damage has not yet been quantified. The Arma soldiers are also carrying out investigations with the help of video surveillance cameras in the area.