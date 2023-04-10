Gloria Camargo

Crime in Colombia continues to be a scourge for society, and this time, the most vulnerable children have been the victims. The Child Development Center in the Los Almendros neighborhood of the municipality of Puerto Wilches in the department of Santander has been assaulted in the last few hours. The criminals took the necessary appliances and utensils for the preparation of meals, and most seriously, the food, which indicates that the children will not have food for the next few days.

This Child Development Center benefits dozens of children who belong to low-income families and who receive food on site because they cannot provide it at home. The director of the CDI, Sandra Alzate, has denounced what happened and has expressed her sadness for this act against the minors who benefited from the food provided in the place.

This is not the first robbery of this type that occurs in the area, since previously, the Gabriela Mistral educational institution was also the victim of a theft of food and other elements necessary for learning. In this case, the criminals left a note in which they justified their action due to the illness of a daughter.

The situation is alarming, and the authorities should take more effective measures to prevent these crimes against the most vulnerable. Crime cannot be allowed to continue doing its thing and stealing from the children who depend on these centers to be able to feed themselves.