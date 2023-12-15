Thieves try to pull an ATM out of the ground with a car (Domestic)

AVIA gas station Melsele. — © Het Nieuwsblad

Temse / Beveren –

In the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, thieves tried to steal an ATM at the Avia gas station in Melsele. “They tried in vain to pull him out of the concrete base with a car,” says Avia CEO Geert Blommaert. “Fortunately, the perpetrators and license plate were successfully captured on camera.”

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 2:13 PM

Thieves went to work at the Avia gas station in Melsele on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday around 3 am. They tried to pull a payment terminal out of the ground with a car. “They tied a cable around the device and attached it to the front of the car. The car pulled several times, but was unable to pull the machine from its concrete base,” says the CEO. “They then tried to steal some money with a crowbar, among other things. That also failed. Fortunately, everything was well anchored and the damage was limited overall.”

The thieves were captured on camera. “We have invested in cameras with license plate detection at our stations. They did their job, because the license plate and the faces of the perpetrators were clearly visible on the images,” says the CEO. “We even received congratulations from the police on our state of the art installation.”

The Kruibeke-Temse police zone has started an investigation into the facts and also called in the help of other zones.

