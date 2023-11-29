Thieves vacated two offices in front of the Mayor’s Office and one block from the Police Command – news

The Police confirm that a case of theft occurred in the early hours of this Wednesday, where a Conciliation Center and a Medical Dispensary, located on 17th Street No. 14-12, La Esperanza neighborhood of the city of Yopal, were affected. .

Those affected stated that when they opened the premises in the morning, they found the doors forced, the spaces dismantled and missing elements such as televisions, computers and other electronic elements valued at almost 7 million pesos.

According to the victims of this theft, street dwellers sleep outside of these two premises every night, so they would be the first suspects.

Authorities are collecting evidence at the scene, and monitoring of security cameras in the sector has also begun to identify those allegedly responsible.

Theft by suction cup, what is it?

This theft, according to the police report, was carried out using the suction cup modality, which consists of drilling, breaking or damaging doors, windows or walls, especially in storage warehouses or premises, to extract merchandise that can be stolen in the opening created. .

Thieves occasionally rent neighboring homes and from this point drill and break through the adjoining walls, preferably on weekends when they know that the companies are left alone and have enough time to accomplish their objective.

At the end of the year, it is recommended to increase security in homes to avoid this type of crime.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

