THILO presents the Risaralda collection on the central closing catwalk of Colombia Moda 2023

THILO is a brand from the department of Risaralda, created by native and rural women from this region. This Thursday, June 27, on the central closing catwalk of Colombia Moda 2023, these women presented the Risaralda collection.

See the parade:

The collection was designed in the 12 workshops supported by the Government of Risaralda and Inexmoda, through the “Development with a Woman’s Feeling” program.

This project aims to highlight feminine power and ancestral techniques, by developing quality products and enhancing the talent and creative capacity of the region, seeking to internationalize their art. This is achieved through the implementation of strengthening strategies and high-level training in brand creation and development.

Initially, about 350 women were engaged in maquila for large garment assembly companies in the department. However, thanks to this project, today they receive salaries that even exceed the minimum. Thanks to this project, many of them have learned to produce their own brand of clothing, even though some of them didn’t even know how to use a sewing machine at first.

This work has been praised by Soraya Caro, Vice Minister of Business Development of the Ministry of Commerce.

