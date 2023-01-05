Tom Whitwell, British journalist, tells every year the 52 things he learned in the previous twelve months. Here are some of them from 2022.

The “zhènlóuqì” is an electric shaker to be fixed to the ceiling sold on the Chinese site Taobao and used to take revenge on noisy neighbors upstairs. In 1739, there were three times as many coffeehouses per person in London as there are today. 37 percent of the world‘s population, 2.9 billion people, have never used the internet.

Older travelers use airport toilets to hear flight announcements because the acoustics are better. Dog training buttons are a growing industry: Dogs can learn to communicate by pressing different colored buttons to ask for something.

I data center they will consume 29 per cent of Ireland’s electricity by 2028. 40 per cent of global shipping involves moving fossil and other fuels (oil, gas, pellets).

China is building a 450 gigawatt solar and wind power plant in the Gobi Desert, which is six times the power generation capacity of the UK. In 2007, a nutritionist named Lori Baker accidentally discovered that she was the greatest Tetris player in the world.

Before the industrial revolution, silver didn’t need to be polished because there was less sulfur in the atmosphere. Egg yolk color preferences are regional: Northern Europeans like lighter yolks, Mediterraneans like more intense orange, in South Africa white corn makes egg yolks particularly pale.

In 2021, the highest paid lifeguard in Los Angeles earned $510,283. 70 percent of Generation Z viewers, i.e. people born between 1997 and 2012, watch videos with subtitles. An unknown woman wrote more than 200 completely fictional articles on Russian history in the Chinese version of Wikipedia. It took ten years for anyone to notice. ◆