THINK SEXY – The first images of the film with Diana Del Bufalo

Prime Video today revealed the first images of Pensati Sexy, the new female comedy directed by Michela Andreozzi starring a funny and at times naive Diana Del Bufalo in the role of “Maddalena, 30 years old and zero self-esteem!”. With the screenplay by Daniela Delle Foglie, the film has an ensemble cast with Raoul Bova, Alessandro Tiberi, Angela Finocchiaro, Jenny De Nucci, Fabrizio Colica and Valentina Nappi.

Pensati Sexy will be available exclusively on Prime Video worldwide on February 12, 2024.

Maddalena is the black sheep of her very Catholic family and the men she dates all seem to be out of her league. Her existence is as precarious as her employment contract until, following a date gone wrong, Maddalena convinces herself that she isn’t sexy enough and that she has to do everything to become so! From that moment, a very particular guardian angel enters her life: the porn star Valentina Nappi, who will take her on a fun and tragicomic journey inside herself to discover her potential as a woman and as a writer.

