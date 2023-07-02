Title: Third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Changsha Promotes Thriving Cooperation

Changsha, Hunan – The third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo took place from June 29 to July 2, attracting an unprecedented number of participants. Over 1,700 Chinese and African enterprises, business associations, and financial institutions actively engaged in discussions and cooperation during the event. The conference saw the presence of nearly 130 African country ministers, ambassadors to China, and heads of international organizations, along with 1,700 foreign guests and 10,000 domestic guests. With its immense scale, the expo has become the largest economic and trade cooperation platform within the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

The China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo witnessed a significant surge in participation, with 53 African countries that have diplomatic relations with the United Nations, 12 international organizations, and 30 Chinese provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities actively involved. Moreover, the exhibition showcased a remarkable 166% increase in the number of commodities from 29 African countries, while the number of exhibitors rose by 70% compared to the previous session.

The expo served as a platform to meet market demands and deepen economic and trade negotiations between China and Africa. An array of high-quality products from both continents gained recognition, with African commodities receiving a warm reception in China, and Chinese products being widely favored in Africa.

The expo proved to be lucrative for businesses involved in agriculture, hair products, smart home appliances, construction machinery, medical equipment, and daily necessities. The China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo witnessed the signing of 120 projects valued at $10.3 billion and the release of 99 cooperation projects valued at $8.7 billion. Notably, 11 African countries released an unprecedented 74 projects.

The expo also presented an ideal opportunity to deepen practical cooperation between China and Africa. The China-Africa high-quality joint construction exhibition, displaying nearly 80 representative cooperation projects in agriculture and transportation, captivated the attention of visitors. This exhibition, along with various forums, seminars, and special events, released 34 cooperation achievements across eight categories. The General Administration of Customs showcased the “China-Africa Trade Index,” providing in-depth insights into the development of trade between the two regions.

In addition to tangible results, the expo aimed to consolidate the consensus of all parties towards a better future for China-Africa relations. Heartwarming stories, such as that of the Monkey Creek Restaurant in Algeria National Forest Park, underscored the responsible and dedicated approach of Chinese enterprises towards overseas projects.

With its successful conclusion, the third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Changsha served as an influential platform to promote economic and trade cooperation between the two regions. The event not only sparked mutual interest and market potential but also highlighted the ongoing efforts to strengthen ties and foster sustainable development for both China and Africa.

