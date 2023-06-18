Third climber fixed: Alavés follows Granada and Las Palmas

competitor

After the first two teams in the Segunda División, it is not the team from third place that climbs up, but from fourth place. The reason for this is logical: After Granada and Las Palmas secured direct promotion tickets, the teams from third to sixth place had to play against each other in the playoffs.

In the end, Levante and Alavés faced each other in the final, i.e. third and fourth place. After the 0-0 draw in the first leg last Sunday, Alavés prevailed this time – and that in Valencia. After extension. By penalty. In the 129th minute, so dramatically.

Alavés is back in LaLiga just a year after being relegated. Granada has also managed the feat of direct promotion – and as second division champions – Levante would have been the third in the league. Las Palmas returns to the Primera División for the first time since 2018.

The field of participants for the 2023/24 league season is finally set and the rough schedule will be drawn on June 22nd before LaLiga starts again on August 11th – then under a new name: LaLiga EA SPORTS FC.

All first division clubs 2023/24:

FC Barcelona Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Real society FC Villarreal Real Betis CA Health Athletic Club RCD Mallorca FC Girona Vallecano Ray FC Sevilla RC Celta FC Cádiz FC Getafe FC Valencia UD Almeria Real Valladolid FC Granada OUT Las Palmas Deportivo Alaves

LaLiga 2023/24 New name: LaLiga EA SPORTS FC

Aufsteiger: Granada, Las Palmas, Levante or Alavés

Schedule Draw: June 22, 2023

First match day: August 11, 2023

Winter break: December 22, 2023 to January 1, 2024

Winter break: December 22, 2023 to January 1, 2024

Last matchday: May 26, 2024

