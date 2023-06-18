Home » Third climber fixed: Alavés follows Granada and Las Palmas
Third climber fixed: Alavés follows Granada and Las Palmas

Third climber fixed: Alavés follows Granada and Las Palmas

After the first two teams in the Segunda División, it is not the team from third place that climbs up, but from fourth place. The reason for this is logical: After Granada and Las Palmas secured direct promotion tickets, the teams from third to sixth place had to play against each other in the playoffs.

In the end, Levante and Alavés faced each other in the final, i.e. third and fourth place. After the 0-0 draw in the first leg last Sunday, Alavés prevailed this time – and that in Valencia. After extension. By penalty. In the 129th minute, so dramatically.

Alavés is back in LaLiga just a year after being relegated. Granada has also managed the feat of direct promotion – and as second division champions – Levante would have been the third in the league. Las Palmas returns to the Primera División for the first time since 2018.

The field of participants for the 2023/24 league season is finally set and the rough schedule will be drawn on June 22nd before LaLiga starts again on August 11th – then under a new name: LaLiga EA SPORTS FC.

All first division clubs 2023/24:

  1. FC Barcelona
  2. Real Madrid
  3. Atletico Madrid
  4. Real society
  5. FC Villarreal
  6. Real Betis
  7. CA Health
  8. Athletic Club
  9. RCD Mallorca
  10. FC Girona
  11. Vallecano Ray
  12. FC Sevilla
  13. RC Celta
  14. FC Cádiz
  15. FC Getafe
  16. FC Valencia
  17. UD Almeria
  18. Real Valladolid
  19. FC Granada
  20. OUT Las Palmas
  21. Deportivo Alaves

LaLiga 2023/24

  • New name: LaLiga EA SPORTS FC
  • Aufsteiger: Granada, Las Palmas, Levante or Alavés
  • Schedule Draw: June 22, 2023
  • First match day: August 11, 2023
  • Winter break: December 22, 2023 to January 1, 2024
  • Last matchday: May 26, 2024
Up


