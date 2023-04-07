Biancazzurri defeated in the direct clash with Lentigione who now surpass them in the standings. Despite almost a time played in numerical superiority, the wool workers are unable to recover

Third consecutive defeat for Prato who slips into the play out area. The thirty-fourth day of the Serie D championship ends with a bad performance for the blue-and-whites who at the Immergas Green Arena raise their hands in front of the landlord, Lentigione, who, despite having ten men for almost the entire second half, manages to put three precious points in your pocket that are worth leaving the relegation risk zone.

The match finished 2-1: Lentigione found their first goal in the 4th minute with Lattarulo, and doubled their lead in the 26th minute with Format; Prato closes the gap with Diallo in the 87th minute.

Disappointment for the fifteen ultras who arrived in Sorbolo, a small town about ten kilometers from Brescello, to support the team in the name of their friend Matteo Ventisette on the fourteenth anniversary of his death.

Disappointment for everyone: the direct clash to conquer a slightly more relaxed position in the standings ended in the worst possible way also because Correggese and Sant’Angelo, their direct pursuers, won and now with 40 and 41 points respectively they are following Prato stopped at 42. Lentigione overtakes and rises to 44. Waiting for the result of the postponement with Mezzolara, now at 41 points, engaged in Fanfulla’s home.

A game that gave few jolts with Prato trying to avoid another defeat with a series of forays in the final minutes: Renzi was looking for an equalizer after Diallo’s goal in the 90th minute finished with a finished shot out by a whisker and Petronelli a minute later with the ball hitting the post.

Nothing to do for Brando’s team who, after the Easter break, will face the last part of the season with four matches that are worth staying in Serie D: in order, they will receive United Riccione at Lungobisenzio (47 points), will play away against Crema (44), back at home with Aglianese (46) and will close the championship in Scandicci (33).

scoreboard.

Fretting: Burigana; Sabotic, Egharevba, Rossini; Cortesi N., Lattarulo (76′ La Vigna), Rome (85′ Muro), Agnello, Iodice (46′ Bonetti); Format (90′ Staiti), Room (61′ Bortolotti). Coach: Beretti.

Prato: Fountains; Nizzoli, Cecchi (46′ Frugoli), Sciannamè (63′ Renzi); Ciccone (85′ Kouassi), Del Rosso, Soldani, Bartolini (73′ Petronelli); Cela, Trovade (73′. Nicoli); Say it. Coach: Brando.

Referee: Pascuccio of Ariano Irpino. Assistants: Prestini from Pavia and Franzoni from Lovere.