Third date in home runs – El Diario

Today will begin the third day of the final home runs of the first
semester of Colombian soccer.

At 6:15 in the afternoon, Boyacá Chicó will receive Independiente Medellín in Tunja and at
8:30 pm, classic between two greats, America receiving Millionaires at Pascual.

For its part, tomorrow at 6:15, Deportivo Pasto vs. Alianza Petrolera and at 8:30, Nacional vs. Águilas Doradas.

