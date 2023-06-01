Third date in home runs – El Diario

7
Today will begin the third day of the final home runs of the first
At 6:15 in the afternoon, Boyacá Chicó will receive Independiente Medellín in Tunja and at
Today will begin the third day of the final home runs of the first
semester of Colombian soccer.
At 6:15 in the afternoon, Boyacá Chicó will receive Independiente Medellín in Tunja and at
8:30 pm, classic between two greats, America receiving Millionaires at Pascual.
For its part, tomorrow at 6:15, Deportivo Pasto vs. Alianza Petrolera and at 8:30, Nacional vs. Águilas Doradas.
See also Local geological disasters in Shanxi, Shaanxi, Gansu and Sichuan have high meteorological risks and many tourist attractions are closed