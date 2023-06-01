Third date in home runs – El Diario

Today will begin the third day of the final home runs of the first

semester of Colombian soccer.

At 6:15 in the afternoon, Boyacá Chicó will receive Independiente Medellín in Tunja and at

8:30 pm, classic between two greats, America receiving Millionaires at Pascual.

For its part, tomorrow at 6:15, Deportivo Pasto vs. Alianza Petrolera and at 8:30, Nacional vs. Águilas Doradas.