“Third March on Lima” and protests across Peru

Lima et al. Tens of thousands have demonstrated against the government of Dina Boluarte and for the dissolution of the congress in Peru’s largest cities since last Wednesday and into the weekend. Schools and universities remained closed. The government used a massive police force and there were isolated street battles.

The Coordinadora Nacional Unitaria de Lucha (CNUL), which brings together various social organizations, also called for further protests from July 24th to 29th.

Organizations had called for the “third march on Lima” on July 19 (america21 reported). In addition to the immediate dismissal of the unelected President Dina Boluarte and the closure of the congress, the central demands of the demonstrators remain the clarification of the acts of violence committed by the executive during the protests, the release of all political prisoners and the convening of a constituent assembly.

The goal of the coordinated call for a third wave of protests is sustained mobilization in all parts of the country. Demonstrators gathered in 59 provinces of the country and in the capital Lima. Abroad, such as in Buenos Aires, people gathered in front of the Peruvian embassy and in central squares for solidarity rallies.

The government deployed around 8,000 police officers in the capital Lima and another 25,000 in the rest of the country. The security forces tried to break up the protests early, primarily by using tear gas. According to the Ombudsman’s office, eight people were injured across the country, including two police officers and six demonstrators, including two journalists.

Jorge Pizarro, spokesman for the CNUL, emphasized the extent of the demonstrations and the high level of participation in Lima, despite the official media campaign to criminalize the protests. In the official discourse, the demonstrators are repeatedly associated with terrorist organizations and the social protests are discredited in every way in order to justify the massive repression.

At least 67 people have died in the protests, which have been going on since December, 49 of them were shot dead by security forces. The chant “Dina asesina, el pueblo te repudia, cuantos muertos más quieres para que renuncies” (Dina murderess, the people reject you, how many more deaths do you want so that you resign) has become the anthem of the anti-government protests.

Relatives of the 18 people shot dead by police on January 9 during protests against the Boluarte government gathered in the town of Juliaca. Portraits of the victims were placed in the Plaza de Armas to the shouts of “We demand justice”. The public prosecutor’s investigation into the deaths caused by the repression is still making little progress.

According to recent polls, Dina Boluarte is opposed by 80 percent of the population and Congress by 91 percent.

The actions of the Boluarte government since the dismissal and imprisonment of left-wing President Pedro Castillo in December 2022 have also been denounced by various international organizations, including the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (america21 reported). Some governments of Latin America convicted the suppression of the protests and questioned Boluarte’s rule.

Other countries, including Germany and the United States, have not taken a position on the legitimacy of the Boluarte government. In May, the Peruvian Congress approved the presence of US troops in Peru for training purposes (america21 reported).