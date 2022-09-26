Home News Third pole at 8 percent in Belluno, Griguolo satisfied
News

Third pole at 8 percent in Belluno, Griguolo satisfied

by admin
Third pole at 8 percent in Belluno, Griguolo satisfied

The Third pole reaches 8 percent in the Belluno area, both in the Chamber and in the Senate, and in the coalition of Calenda and Renzi a very positive result is celebrated for a political group that has recently appeared on the scene.

The Belluno area Marco Griguolo, candidate for the House, enthusiastically comments on the practically definitive results. “The figure on Sunday evening gave us around 6 percent, now we have reached 8”, he explains, “it is a great satisfaction as regards the vote in the province of Belluno to have achieved this result with a list born in little more than a month, especially thinking from the starting point: at the regional Italia Viva it was about 0.7 per cent, a result that we have increased tenfold, while Action had not yet taken the field ».

“I believe that for the province of Belluno it is an excellent result”, Griguolo underlines, “it is not a point of arrival but a starting point for the construction of a subject that can also involve other worlds, bringing them closer to ours in view of the next political commitments that there will be in the coming years, from the European to the regional ones ».

“Looking at the data disaggregated municipality by municipality”, Griguolo underlines, “above all a homogeneity of the vote emerges, we are present in a homogeneous way on the territory. It means that throughout the Belluno area it will be possible to work towards and pursue this political project ».

A positive result, underlines the Belluno candidate of the Third Pole, made possible thanks to two factors: «The first was the concreteness of the program and then the fact of having tailored it to the Belluno reality. This meant that the people of Belluno could feel represented by our proposals in this territory which certainly has peculiarities that cannot be found elsewhere ».

See also  The CCP shuts down U.S. audit institutions and pushes the supply chain away from China (Photos) | Ge Yushi Forced Labor | Human Rights in China

You may also like

Comprehensive prevention of all kinds of accidents, the...

The Chinese team beat Argentina 3-0 and won...

The first meeting of the Chambers on 13...

Xu Qin emphasized at the video dispatching meeting...

The Italian elections change the European political balance...

Reactions to the outcome of 2022 policies: from...

The cold air will subside from tomorrow, and...

Heart attack at the restaurant in Castelfranco, the...

Rumors of Xi’s seizure of power spread everywhere

Saman, when his uncle said, “His parents are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy