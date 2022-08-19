Listen to the audio version of the article

“We made the third pole to make Draghi stay in the government and to do so, whether it is Draghi or someone who carries on like that, there is nothing in Italy but to cut the extremes and make an alliance Ursula”. Word of Carlo Calenda at the presentation of the program “Italy seriously” of the electoral alliance between his Action and Italy alive by Matteo Renzi. A manifesto that could be the basis of a future large majority with its ability to turn out, depending on the issues, once closer to the center-left and the other to the center-right. On rights, for example: space for the ius scholae, one of the reforms dear to the Democratic Party.

At work, yes to the minimum wage shared by Democrats but also by the Five Stars. On the justice and security front, the greatest harmony is certainly with the Brothers of Italy, Lega and Forza Italia, even if the issue of security – Calenda pointed out – “is not a right-wing topic. Urban decorum and security protect fragile people, not people who live in luxury neighborhoods ».

Rights and equal opportunities: yes to the ius scholae

Among the tools for obtaining “more integration and less irregularities”, the Calenda and Renzi program proposes to introduce the “ius scholae”, that is to say the acquisition of citizenship for those who have attended a training course in Italy for at least five years . The promise that the Democratic Party was unable to keep, according to the admission of the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta (“The thing I was most ashamed of as a parliamentarian is the fact that we had promised hundreds of thousands of young people, very Italian inside, who would have become Italian even in their passport “).

Not only that: Action and Italia viva also provide a training course in Italy. Furthermore, we propose to grant citizenship to all foreign students who have carried out and completed university studies in Italy.

On the subject of rights, a law against homotransphobia is announced, but without references to the Zan law that Italia viva helped not to approve.