An agenda of the Third Pole to the rave decree under discussion in the Chamber proposes to cancel the reform of the prescription of Bonafede, the so-called Spazzacorrotti. The government undertakes “to prepare, with an organic review, the restoration of the discipline of the substantial prescription in all levels of judgment, removing the critical issues deriving from law 3/2019” and it is the first signing by Enrico Costa, signed by exponents of Action -Iv. The agenda is linked to the measures of the decree concerning the Cartabia reform, which “include the provisions on the matter of limitation, intended to remedy the critical issues of the law – we read – the so-called Spazzacorrotti which had modified article 159 of the Penal Code, providing that the course of the limitation period undergoes a suspension after the pronunciation of the sentence of first instance”. “However, the Cartabia reform – reads the text – did not change the principle of suspension of the substantial limitation period after the first-instance sentence established by the Bonafede reform, rather configuring a hypothesis of inadmissibility on appeal” and therefore “it cannot fail to be noted the need to definitively restore the statute of limitations within a framework of systematic coherence”. “The lengthening of procedural times – the odg still reads – not only collides with the objectives of the Pnrr which, on the contrary, impose a significant reduction, but also stands in open contrast with the constitutional principles of the presumption of innocence , re-educational function of the sentence and reasonable duration of the process”. Therefore, the Government “undertakes to prepare, with an organic review, the restoration of the discipline of the substantial prescription in all levels of judgment, removing the current critical issues deriving from law 3/2019”.