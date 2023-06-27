Third track built by Celsia advances

“For 20 years or more we will not walk on mud again. This is a very strategic road for us and having the road motivates us more to sow.”

This is what Faustina Rodallega, legal representative of Asocalm, Morales – Cauca, refers to when asked about the new highway that Celsia is building in northern Cauca, which is advancing according to schedule and is the third road that the company is building in the area. of influence of the reservoir and the Salvajina hydroelectric plant, under the Works for Taxes mechanism.

Added to the above is a new road that was recently assigned to Celsia, between Morales and Santa Rosa, which covers 4.17 kilometers.

The road under construction covers 16.3 km, it is a footprint plate between Morales – Pan de Azúcar, with an investment of more than $47,000 million. This work has generated local employment, contributed to improving the quality of life of the inhabitants of the area and will substantially improve their mobility.

The inhabitants of the area have shown their satisfaction with the work, and testimonies have been recorded from people who previously had to walk long distances on muddy and impassable terrain, who now know that they will be able to travel on the road without major difficulties.

Raul Mosquera, JAC president of the San Rafael village, added “we suffered a lot to move to the municipal seat. This is a great project. We have to get used to taking care of it. We as a community in this region are very grateful.”

Meanwhile, Isabel Cristina Solarte, from the Alto Patía Norte del Cauca Regional ART (Territorial Renewal Agency), highlighted the importance of this work for the economic and social development of the region, and indicated that the community and local leaders; while she thanked Celsia for making the dream of these communities come true through the Works for Taxes mechanism.

“With this highway, which is 33.74% complete, Celsia adds more than $100 billion executed in four highways through the Works for Taxes mechanism in northern Cauca,” said Franz Cruz Esguerra, leader of highways and projects executed through Works for Taxes in Celsia, recalling that two other roads have already been completed: the 10.2 km of the track plate between Suárez – La Betulia and the 1.5 km of the Suárez – Mindalá road.

