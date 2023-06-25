Thirteen educational institutions of the Kankuamo territory will be remodeled

During a visit to the municipality of Valledupar, the Minister of Education, Aurora Vergara Figueroa, announced the start of 13 educational infrastructure works, of the 19 that will be carried out in three departments of the country.

The official came to the township of Chemesquemena, jurisdiction of Valledupar, to symbolically start the works, whose general investment is $34,000 million by the Ministry of Education and will be executed through Findeter in the municipalities of Valledupar (Cesar), with 13 projects; Cumaribo (Vichada), where two works will be carried out; and El Charco and Tumaco (Nariño), with one project each, benefiting 3,845 students as a whole. The delivery of these works is scheduled for the year 2024.

“We are complying with the agreements of the National Agrarian, Peasant, Ethnic and Popular Summit. We recognize the path traveled by ethnic peoples and organizations such as ONIC and PCN, and today we respond from the State with these construction works, improvements and endowments to years of struggle of indigenous peoples, “said Minister Aurora Vergara.

“Having the leverage of the National Government to build these educational infrastructure works in Valledupar confirms that we are complying with the ancestral communities affected by violence and who have requested this investment for many years,” said the mayor of Valledupar, Mello González.

The project will benefit 2,500 students from the corregimientos: Chemesquemena, Guatapurí, La Mina, Río Seco, Atánquez; and the villages of El Mojao, Pontón, Ramalito and Rancho la Goya, the product of an investment of 9,825 million pesos.

The agreement includes the construction of sanitary batteries, classrooms, school canteens, kitchens, laboratories, sports centers and roofs, among other environments, which will be ready by June next year.

“Since my ancestors I have felt great admiration and respect for indigenous communities, and today we ratify that affection with works that translate into development, opportunities and optimal conditions for children,” explained the mayor.

For his part, Jaime Luis Arias Ramírez, governor of the Kankuamo people, thanked the National Government for vindicating the fundamental rights of the peoples and recognizing their ancestral knowledge as a way to turn Colombia into a world power of life. “Education must start from the principle of respect for life and recognition of mother nature,” he said.

In Chemesquemena, a symbolic act of planting trees that represent the connection with the land and knowledge was carried out. Within the framework of this event, the memory of the leader of the Kankuamo people, Luis Fernando Arias, who promoted this process, was honored.

