Sichuan Online reporter Chen Hao

On December 28, a reporter from Sichuan Online learned from the Chengdu Municipal Medical Insurance Bureau that the bureau focused on the requirements of the Chengdu Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government for epidemic prevention and control, arranged and deployed around the epidemic prevention and control service guarantee work, and reviewed the city’s medical insurance system. Relevant measures to benefit the people and help enterprises under the new stage of control. At present, the “Thirteen Measures for Benefiting the People, Helping Enterprises and Medical Insurance” under the New Stage of Epidemic Prevention and Control has been issued, and the specific contents are as follows:

1. Open a green channel for the supply of medicines in short supply.Open a green online channel for the drugs (medical consumables) involved in the “Pneumonia Diagnosis and Treatment Plan for Novel Coronavirus Infection” formulated by the health department, and help medical institutions connect with the provincial drug device procurement platform to carry out temporary procurement of “purchase first and then file”. Establish a communication and liaison mechanism for key supply enterprises, monitor the procurement and supply situation of the provincial pharmaceutical equipment procurement platform in real time, and ensure that drugs (medical consumables) are delivered in place in a timely manner.

2. Inpatient beds and extra beds are included in medical insurance reimbursement.Under the new stage of epidemic prevention and control, for designated medical institutions that are overloaded with hospitalized patients, extra beds for inpatient beds will be considered as normal bed services and included in medical insurance reimbursement.

3. Hospital preparations of traditional Chinese medicine used in cross-hospital adjustments are included in medical insurance reimbursement.Hospital preparations of traditional Chinese medicine that can be used for antipyretic, analgesic and other functions approved by the drug regulatory department shall be included in the scope of medical insurance payment according to regulations, and hospital preparations of traditional Chinese medicine that are adjusted and used across coordinated regions shall be included in the scope of medical insurance payment according to regulations.

4. Support the masses to seek medical consultation online.Encourage qualified designated medical institutions to provide “Internet +” medical services in accordance with prescribed procedures, realize online settlement of medical insurance integrating registration, consultation, and drug purchase, and realize “Internet +” medical service items and offline medical services in designated medical institutions Execute the same catalog, Medicare payment categories and payment standards.

5. Pre-allocate the treatment expenses of medical institutions in advance.According to the actual situation of designated medical institutions, in principle, according to the standard of 2 months of average monthly payment of medical insurance, the prepayment will be fully allocated before January 5, 2023.

6. Strengthen the guarantee of drug supply for special populations.Further optimize the process of handling drug guarantees, relax the scope of identification of genetic testing reports, and allow accredited medical institutions to adopt comprehensive evaluations of inspection reports issued by non-identified and non-therapeutic medical institutions.

7. Allow medical institutions to provide treatment across departments and professions.Encourage medical institutions to optimize the setting of departments, allow cross-department and cross-professional rational admission and treatment of critically ill patients, and the medical expenses incurred by them will be included in the scope of medical insurance payment according to regulations.

8. Guarantee the treatment of disabled persons.Insured persons who apply for long-term care insurance benefits through online, offline or agency methods shall be reviewed and accepted in a timely manner according to regulations. If it is evaluated that it meets the conditions for enjoying benefits, the long-term care insurance benefits will be calculated according to regulations after 12 working days from the date of acceptance by the medical insurance agency. If the standardized training is suspended due to the new crown virus infection, the training suspension time will not be included in the 3-month training time limit for home nursing staff.

9. Establish a quick review and quick call mechanism for medical insurance funds.Accelerate the liquidation and appropriation of designated medical institutions, and initiate liquidation application fees for designated medical institutions and designated retail pharmacies. If no review is required, the payment will be in place within 7 working days; if review is required, the payment will be in place within 20 working days.

10. Accelerate the appropriation of funds retained for the centralized procurement of medicines and equipment.In accordance with the principle of allotment, within 20 working days, financial support will be provided for medical institutions to use the remaining funds for personnel awards according to regulations.

11. Promote the inclusion of convenient fever diagnosis and treatment service stations into the full coverage of medical insurance outpatient network settlement.According to the Municipal Health and Health Commission’s “Pilot Plan for Renovating Nucleic Acid Sampling Sheds and Building Fever Diagnosis and Treatment Stations”, the transformation is completed, and the convenient fever diagnosis and treatment service stations managed by grassroots public welfare medical institutions designated by the city’s medical insurance will be completed under the guidance of the local medical insurance department. According to the regulations Included in the medical insurance network settlement management.

12. Continue to improve the medical service capacity in rural areas.Fever clinics (outpatient clinics) set up in qualified village clinics shall be included in the medical insurance network settlement management according to regulations, and outpatient medical expenses incurred during the period shall not be included in the overall control and management of outpatient clinics for urban and rural residents in designated medical institutions and general medical expenses.

13. Increase the “assistant handling” of medical insurance matters.Fully rely on channels such as medical insurance workstations and convenient service points around the masses to promote the realization of full coverage of high-frequency medical insurance service items such as “online, handheld, and self-service” and other “non-face-to-face” procedures. For those that cannot be completed on-site, we will implement assistants and agents, and complete the process within 2 working days.