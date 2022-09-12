Home News Thirty computers and money disappeared from the Ca ‘Foscari headquarters in Treviso
Thirty computers and money disappeared from the Ca ‘Foscari headquarters in Treviso

The inspection of the carabinieri, in the university building in via Riviera Santa Margherita

The shot, which took place over the weekend, was discovered this morning by an orderly at the reopening of the university. They investigate the carabinieri

Diego Bortolotto

12 September 2022

TREVISO. Night intrusion on the Treviso campus of the Ca ‘Foscari University, the thieves take away about thirty computers and money. The hit over the past weekend. investigate the carabinieri. To discover the shot this morning a university attendant, who found three money changing machines broken into. Immediate call to the police. The bandits forced a passage on the back of the building in via Riviera Santa Margherita. Probably more men in action, who have had plenty of time to rummage inside the premises of the university. Thirty PCs stolen, checks are underway if other materials have been removed. The Carabinieri of the Treviso Company carried out an in-depth inspection, looking for traces left by the criminals. The video surveillance cameras in the area are also being examined by the investigators.

