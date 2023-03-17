Home News THIRTY FAMILIES FLOODED IN THE CAACUPEMI SETTLEMENT « cde News
CONCEPCION (Special Envoy) The town is located to the north of the city of Concepción, where 30 of the 100 families are out of their homes due to the overflow of the Otero stream.

The houses are under water and their occupants had to relocate to relatives’ houses or to higher places under a tent. They are currently eating in popular pots supporting many needs, as announced.

According to Cecilio Paredes, community leader, the National Emergency Secretary only delivered 25 food kits for popular pots and stressed that they currently no longer have meat and vegetables.

“Approximately 250 people eat in the popular pot that we prepare daily, there is still food, but we do not have meat and vegetables,” said Don Paredes, who, at the same time, pointed out that the Municipality and the Government have not helped at all.

People who want to support families with meat and vegetables can go to the settlement located at the north end of Avda. Pinedo.

