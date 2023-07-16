Thirty scouts intoxicated in a summer camp on the Maiella – News

What was supposed to be a period of vacation, relaxation and training in the woods of the Maiella, very green due to the many rains of recent months, has turned into a bad mishap for a group of very young scouts, all kids between 13 and 16 years old of breaking latest news: about thirty accused of falling ill, most likely due to strong intoxication.

The boys were recovered during the night in Castiglione Messer Raimon, a locality in the Maiella national park near the Wild Boar refuge. It wasn’t the first time that the young people had climbed the mountain as in recent summers the scout group had already attended summer camps in the area. Moreover, Abruzzo is one of the most popular destinations for scout camps in the summer, and in these days there are hundreds of groups of boys with handkerchiefs in more or less remote campsites in the Apennine mountains. The protected green areas of Abruzzo are often meeting places for groups from all over central-southern Italy.

Once identified, the young people were transported downstream by the 118 service crews and transferred to the pediatric wards of the Chieti and breaking latest news hospitals. All are in fairly good condition but as a precaution they were kept under observation and subjected to a series of further tests, to try to understand the origin of the illnesses. The doctors of the two hospitals have activated the specific protocol of the ASL which in fact provides for the search for possible causes of intoxication: it could have been food but also some contamination of the water sources located in the area. And for this reason, investigations are also being carried out in that direction.

One of the boys raised the alarm: with his mobile phone he moved to an area of ​​the mountain where there was a field and contacted the emergency number 118. At that point the mountain rescue protocol was immediately activated : the Abruzzo Alpine Rescue was alerted, which intervened to rescue, recover and transport the thirty children to the two hospitals. “The helicopters had also been alerted but fortunately the boys were transported by ambulance. They did not immediately appear in serious condition” says one of the rescuers. “What matters to him – he adds – is that the boys are fine and that the misadventure can fortunately be told”.

