This #19Apr will be a bank holiday in Venezuela

Some banking entities may keep external ticket offices operational on holidays, mainly the agencies located in shopping centers.

Sudeban urges users to use electronic channels. | Photo: Web

The banking sector will not provide service throughout the country on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, a holiday for being the Day of the “Precursor Movement of Independence” in Venezuelaaccording to the banking calendar established by the Superintendency of Institutions of the Banking Sector (Sudeban).

During this day, customers they will not be able to carry out operations at ticket offices or in agencies.

People will be able to access some of the services and transactions offered by banks such as consultations, withdrawals, deposits and payments, through ATMs, by telephone or online.

However, some banking entities may maintain operational external ticket offices on holidays, mainly the agencies located in shopping centers.

Therefore, Users should consult their bank’s website for more details about the offices and ticket offices available.

Bank Holiday Calendar 2023

This April 19 will be a bank holiday in Venezuela laverdaddemonagas.com calenderobancario2023

With information from B&E

