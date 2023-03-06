news-content”>

Final exams for students will be easier this year in almost all federal states. The reason is the cancellation of classes during the corona pandemic. Critical voices fear a devaluation of the Abitur.

14 out of 16 federal states are once again making the examination conditions for schoolchildren easier for the upcoming final examinations at secondary schools, junior high schools, comprehensive schools and vocational schools as well as grammar schools. This was reported by the editorial network Germany on Saturday, citing a survey of all ministries of culture and state governments.

The special regulations were introduced during the Corona pandemic to “compensate” for the loss of lessons – at least as far as grades are concerned. A year ago, the Ministers of Education declared that the students should not suffer “any disadvantages” due to the long corona lockdowns.

According to a decision by the Conference of Ministers of Education, the state governments have the opportunity to ease the final exams for the last time this year.

According to this, the federal states have the following options: They can offer students more choice in the examination tasks, narrow down examination topics in advance and grant up to 30 minutes of additional examination time. The decision as to whether and which of the options to use lies with the countries.

These simplifications are planned

Berlin, Brandenburg, Bremen, Saxony-Anhalt, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Schleswig-Holstein have therefore decided to allow 30 minutes additional time for written exams.

As in previous years, Bavaria restricts the content of the written exams, but does not grant any additional time. In North Rhine-Westphalia, the math exams are being adapted to include an extended selection of questions and an additional time of 30 minutes.

Lower Saxony also announced that the state wanted to use the leeway agreed by the Conference of Ministers of Education and was still working on the details.

Baden-Württemberg, Saxony, Hamburg, Saarland and Thuringia wanted to take the exams again with similar simplifications as in 2021 and 2022. In the Hessian Ministry of Education, however, there is still no final decision as to whether the exams should also be adjusted this year .

Rhineland-Palatinate is the only federal state that has so far decided to carry out the tests as before the pandemic. This year’s high school graduates could have taken part in face-to-face classes as far as possible in the qualification phase. “For these reasons, we have decided not to further simplify the Abitur examination this school year,” was the reasoning.

Is the Abitur losing its value?

The special regulations had contributed to the fact that more students were able to complete their Abitur with top grades during the corona pandemic. The philologists’ association in North Rhine-Westphalia warns of a “devaluation of the university entrance qualification and above all the top grades” in view of the one-star inflation in the Abitur.

Association chairwoman Sabine Mistler sees deficiencies in the system. “Some of the specified horizons of expectation are designed in such a way that you cannot achieve a large bandwidth in the grading and rather end up in the upper range”.

This does not do justice to the individual skills of the students and is not without consequences, so Mistler further. Some would experience a “reality shock” at the latest when they transition to university.

In 2022, at least one in four high school graduates nationwide achieved an average grade between 1.0 and 1.9 in their final certificate. reported about it the “Stuttgarter Zeitung” and “Stuttgarter Nachrichten” with reference to the grade statistics of the Conference of Ministers of Education.

In Thuringia and Saxony, as many as 40 percent of students graduated from high school with a one before the decimal point. In Brandenburg, Hesse, Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Berlin and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, at least 35 percent of the candidates achieved such final results. (afp/dl)