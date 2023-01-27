Home News This earns a referee in Colombian professional soccer: good or bad pay?
by admin
BY EDITORIAL SPORTS / EL PILÓN

They are always in the ‘eye of the storm’. For the soccer fan, most of the time they are to blame for the defeats of their teams. The criticism of his work does not rest during each day of the different leagues in the world. We talk about refereethe one in charge of imparting justice on the playing fields.

Of course, in Colombia it is not the exception and each date is ‘shotgun’ for their behaviors -good, regular or bad- when making decisions that harm some and benefit others.

Not even the arrival of VAR has ‘freed’ them from being the focus of criticism, insults and even attacks on and off the pitch. Having said that, is it worth dedicating yourself to the work of arbitrator in our country?

Account ‘The Central VAR’ (@ElVarCentral), dedicated to the world of soccer rules, revealed how much a judge earns in the highest category of soccer in Colombia.

Per match refereed, a central referee wins $2.500.000 and each assistant is paid $1.815.000 while the fourth official gets $252.000. Everyone is entitled to a hotel and air tickets at the match destination.

As for directing a ‘B’ party, the amount of the payment has not yet been revealed, but in general, it falls by almost half. For example, in 2022, in the second division the Dimayor paid to the central judge $1.074.000, to attendees $752.000 (plus transportation assistance) and the fourth referee, $159.000. Good or bad payments? Judge yourselves.

