In the past weekend, the weather in Hangzhou was very comfortable. Especially yesterday, the sun was shining brightly, the sky was blue and white, and the temperature was rising all the way, reaching a maximum of 23.6°C.

The good weather will come to an end temporarily. Hangzhou is still cloudy during the day, and it will start to turn cloudy in the evening. Showers or thunderstorms will follow.

The main period for this rain to affect Hangzhou is tomorrow (Tuesday), and moderate to heavy showers or thunderstorms, and local heavy rains are expected. There will be strong convective weather locally during thunderstorms, mainly short-term heavy rains, with a maximum hourly rain intensity of 30-40 mm, accompanied by 8-9 thunderstorms, strong winds and strong lightning. The Hangzhou Meteorological Observatory reminds everyone that it is necessary to strengthen prevention of secondary disasters such as landslides and urban waterlogging that may be caused by short-term heavy rainfall, as well as the adverse effects of strong lightning, thunderstorms and strong winds on outdoor operations.

The day after tomorrow (Wednesday) the precipitation weakened, with moderate rain turning to showers in Hangzhou. The weather in the next few days will be good, mainly cloudy to sunny, and you can make reasonable arrangements for Qingming sacrifices and other related activities.

In the past few days, the whole south is getting warmer rapidly. The reason is simple. The southern part of my country is surrounded by warm and humid air. The high-altitude southwest warm and humid air is responsible for transporting water vapor, and the low-altitude southerly and southeast air is responsible for heating up.

The power of this warm and humid air flow can be said to be the strongest since the beginning of spring this year. The warm and humid air flow transports water vapor from the southwest all the way to the north, which will affect East China, Central China, North China, and Northeast China until the day of Tomb-sweeping Day. During this period, there happened to be cold air from the north moving south, and the cold and warm air first converged in Inner Mongolia. Today and tomorrow, Inner Mongolia will usher in snowfall. After arriving in the Jianghuai area, this cold air gave birth to an “extratropical cyclone”, which brought heavy rainfall to the Jianghuai and Jiangnan areas.

Today’s precipitation mainly affects the middle reaches of the Yangtze River and the Huaihe River Basin, and there are heavy rains in some areas such as Hubei, Anhui, and Jiangsu. On the 4th, the precipitation in the north of the Yangtze River will decrease and weaken, and the heavy rainfall will shrink and concentrate in the Jiangnan area.

Because the warm and humid air flow is too strong this time, the entire heavy rainfall area will be northerly than originally expected today, which will delay the impact on Hangzhou by about half a day. On the day of Qingming Festival, the rainfall in Hangzhou will weaken significantly, and there will be a rare three consecutive sunny days from the 7th to the 9th.

It is worth noting that since the “Jianghuai Cyclone” is a low-pressure weather system, it will often bring relatively large southerly winds to Hangzhou, and the extreme maximum wind speed will not be very large, but it is characterized by strong persistence, causing rivers and lakes The waves on the water surface will also be larger. It is expected that there will be strong southerly winds from today to tomorrow during the day, with gusts of magnitude 5-6 in plain areas, gusts of magnitude 7, and gusts of magnitude 6-7 in mountains and rivers and lakes; During the day, the wind gradually decreases to level 4-5.

In addition to the heavy rain, there is also a strong wind. Be careful when going out today.