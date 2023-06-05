This Friday is the deadline for payment of the first installment of the predial

The District Treasury Secretariat reminds citizens who took advantage of the 2023 property tax installment payment modality, that next Friday, June 9, the deadline for payment of the first installment expires.

Remember that in this method of payment by installments the tax is paid at full rate, that is, without the benefit of the discount 10% for early payment and without interest.

To make the payment of the first installment, you can enter the virtual office of the Treasury, by clicking on the following link: Virtual office, download the coupon and pay.

Next, we tell you what are the expiration dates for this payment alternative by installments:

First installment, June 9, 2023.

Monday, August 4th.

Third, October 6.

Fourth, first (1) December 2023.

For more information, you can visit the official website of the District Treasury Department at: haciendabogota.gov.co/