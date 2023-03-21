The District Education Secretariat (SED) together with the Economic Development Secretariat, the District Agency for Higher Education, Science and Technology (Athena) and Grupo Energía Bogotá (GEB), invite citizens to participate in the second call for the ‘Todos a la U’ program.

‘Todos a la U’ arrives with an offer of 4,000 scholarships for training courses aimed at people who want to reinforce their knowledge in the digital sector. Those who wish to apply may do so until March 24.

“We continue in our task of providing training opportunities for work, so that the people of Bogotá are prepared according to the needs of the business sector. We hope that this second call for ‘Todos a la U’ contributes to their life projects”, commented Edna Bonilla, Secretary of Education.

“With the ‘Todos a la U’ program, the District Administration seeks to eliminate the barriers to access post-secondary education in Bogotá and contribute to thousands of people having the possibility of training in the skills and skills that the productive sector demands and have greater possibilities of access to the labor market”, affirmed José María Roldán, director of the Atenea Agency.

Training courses

One-semester training courses will be offered in which the participants will acquire skills for the digital sector, as well as modules in socio-emotional skills, English and energy transition and climate change.

Four training courses will be offered in: Mobile Application Development, Video Game Development, Design and Digital Animation, and Interface Design (UX-UI).

With ‘Todos a la U’, the District Mayor’s Office and the Bogotá Energy Group (GEB) offer free training alternatives with easy access for the inhabitants of the capital.

Requirements to apply

The requirements to access the scholarships correspond to being a bachelor graduated from a public or private school, or being a bachelor by having presented the validation test that ICFES carries out for that purpose.

Likewise, those who apply must be of legal age (18 years) at the time the registration process is carried out and must reside in the city of Bogotá.

In addition, they must register for the call for the Program through the links defined in the terms of the call and on the dates stipulated for its completion. To do this, they must have access to connectivity and a computer for the development of the training route.

In the same way, it is important that the interested parties present the admission test when it is applied, according to the requirements of the course and the level of training.

“Through this initiative we promote education as an enabler of development, we create new opportunities that will guarantee greater employability for Bogotanos, we close gaps and we contribute to a more equitable, fair and prosperous society”, stressed Eduardo Uribe Botero, director of Sustainability of the Group de Energía de Bogotá (GEB), who also highlighted that sustainability is the company’s raison d’être, one of the pillars of its growth and for which it has been recognized nationally and internationally.

LThe people who are beneficiaries of the scholarships will be certified by the National University and the British Council in the skills and competencies acquired during the training semester.

First call

In the first call for ‘Todos a la U’, held between December 2022 and January 2023, 8,000 scholarships were awarded for the digital sector, due to its high demand in the labor market. This is possible thanks to the people and companies in the city that pay their taxes, resources with which thousands of citizens can access this program today.