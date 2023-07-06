This Friday, July 7, water cut for some neighborhoods of Yopal – news

In the department of Casanare, the National Registry will enable 163 polling stations, in order to facilitate the process of registering citizens for the 2023 territorial elections.

From July 5 to 13, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., citizens will have the opportunity to carry out their paperwork at any of the available positions, presenting the yellow ID with holograms, the ID digital (in its physical version or on the mobile device) or the foreigner’s identity card for foreigners residing in Colombia.

During these days, at the offices of the registry office in Casanare, the office hours are from Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, and at the 4 Mobile Registration Points, set up in the municipality of Yopal, in the Shopping Centers, Unicentro Yopal, Gran Plaza Alcaraván, Morichal Plaza Alkosto and Homecenter, which also work from Monday to Friday and the hours of operation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

It should be noted that within the polling stations that the National Registry of Civil Status will enable for the registration of citizens, there are no blocked stations in Casanare (Example: IE Luis Hernández Vargas, IE Social Center, IE Carlos Lleras Restrepo, IE La Campiña, IE El Paraíso), nor those polling stations that are closed, among which are the Yopal Medium Security Jail and Penitentiary and the Paz de Ariporo Medium Security Prison, since they do not have the infrastructure to receive more voters.

The registration period for citizens to vote in the 2023 territorial elections ends on August 29 and the registration process will be reflected once the electoral roll for these elections is established.

