This Friday, ‘Paladar’ begins, the Gastronomic Festival that takes place in Neiva

In its second version, the event will have Mexico as the guest country, and will have the participation of renowned local, national and international chefs.

This Friday begins one of the most anticipated culinary agendas in the Huilense capital; the second version of the ‘Paladar’ International Gastronomic Festival, which will take place from August 4 to 7 on the Malecón del Río Magdalena, which is part of the route to reactivate the economy, led by the Mayor of Neiva, Gorky Muñoz.

“This second version has Mexico as a guest country, we will have 8 guest chefs, more than 20 shows including music, talks and gastronomic courses on stage. There are four days for all of us to enjoy this event that is already part of the agenda of all Neivanos”, said Rafael Sánchez, head of the Internationalization and Projects Office.

This Festival promises to be a unique gastronomic experience, due to the wide presence of renowned local, national and international chefs who will delight locals and visitors with their best preparations.

“We will be joined this year by Tulio Zuloaga, a very important gastronomic influencer who will be in our city for two days; Christopher Carpentier, a very important Chilean chef, MasterChef jury from different Latin American countries; Jorge Raush again; we will have Ramiro Meneses, winner of MasterChef; Jessica de León, Mexican chef; Claudia Ochoa, traditional Mexican cook, very important to show us the traditional Mexican flavors; Diego Leon, Carlos Chavarro, Maria Fernanda Ramos, Jonathan Cortes, Daniel Garcia. There will be many gastronomic shows for us to have a good time”, highlighted the Head of the Internationalization and Projects Office.

According to the official, there are more than 45 restaurants that will be present at the event, promoting local gastronomy and flavors. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy typical dishes of the region and different Mexican recipes.

According to the Municipal Administration, the purpose is for people to get to know the local gastronomy but also to support the gastronomic sector of the city that needs it so much. This is an event that is part of the network of events of the ‘Neiva, Vida y Paz’ brand, which has been positioning and promoting the city but also generating economic recovery.

During the four days, there will be permission to park vehicles on Avenida Circunvalar between 11th and 13th streets in the right lane north-south and south-north for people who visit the Festival. Additionally, around the event venue there are 16 parking spaces available for the use of those attending the event.

