This Friday the first deadline for payment of Automotive Tax expires

An invitation to taxpayers was made by the departmental government to timely pay the Automotive Tax, whose first term expires this Friday.

The manager of the Valle Revenue Unit, Ney Hernando Muñoz, stated that “if you are the owner of a vehicle whose license plates range from 000 to 333, you must take into account that the term of the first range of the Automotive Tax expires this April 28”.

Muñoz recalled that “payment can be made at all Grupo Aval entities, in Bancoomeva, Davivienda, at the Valle Gobernación portal or also on the first floor of the San Francisco de la Gobernación building.”

In this sense, the governor Clara Luz Roldán, who thanked the effort of the people of Valle del Cauca and the owners of vehicles registered in the department to fulfill this commitmentrecalled that “the resources collected with this tax are essential to develop social investment projects in the education, health and sports sectors.”

Those who decide to make the digital payment must do so on the virtual platform www.vehiculosvalle.com.co in which may make the suggested settlementfor which $14,350 must be paid for technological support.

Settlement can also be done manually.

It should be remembered that the term for vehicles whose license plates range from 334 to 666, expires May 31 and for vehicles whose license plate is between 667 and 999, likewise motorcycles with a cylinder capacity greater than 125 cubic centimeters, on June 30, 2023.

