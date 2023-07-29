Home » This Friday’s storm wreaks havoc in various parts of the country – Diario La Página
News

This Friday’s storm wreaks havoc in various parts of the country – Diario La Página

by admin
This Friday’s storm wreaks havoc in various parts of the country – Diario La Página

Serious damage was caused by the heavy rains this Friday in different parts of the country, which is crossed by a tropical wave. Storms are accompanied by winds and electrical activity.

Cruz Verde lifeguards rescued 5 people who were trapped in a car after flooding on Calle 5 de Noviembre and Troncal del Norte.

In addition, trees fell near the Don Rúa roundabout, which made it difficult to pass through the area. Nearby, a billboard gave way to the winds on West 29th Street.

Other areas where there were floods were Venezuela Boulevard, Army Boulevard, and Modelo Street, in San Salvador.

Users on social networks reported damage to the streets of Apopa, Tecapán, La Libertad and Antiguo Cuscatlán, among others.

See also  Shenzhen Bao'an District delineates high, medium and low risk areas in Xin'an Street and Xixiang Street - People's Livelihood - zhonggong.com

You may also like

Crafts from Risaralda present in regional tourism

President Nayib Bukele attends the premiere of “Sound...

Border Patrol Agent Faces Trial for Promising “Papers”...

Santa Marta Happy Birthday

Formez Pa, Giovanni Anastasi is the new president

President Bukele awards salvadoran medalists from the Central...

The scourge of child labor

The ‘Dal Basso Fest’ returns to the Villa...

With a meeting between journalists, the activities for...

Polarity of the two Koreas

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy