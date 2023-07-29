This Friday’s storm wreaks havoc in various parts of the country – Diario La Página

Serious damage was caused by the heavy rains this Friday in different parts of the country, which is crossed by a tropical wave. Storms are accompanied by winds and electrical activity.

Cruz Verde lifeguards rescued 5 people who were trapped in a car after flooding on Calle 5 de Noviembre and Troncal del Norte.

In addition, trees fell near the Don Rúa roundabout, which made it difficult to pass through the area. Nearby, a billboard gave way to the winds on West 29th Street.

Other areas where there were floods were Venezuela Boulevard, Army Boulevard, and Modelo Street, in San Salvador.

Users on social networks reported damage to the streets of Apopa, Tecapán, La Libertad and Antiguo Cuscatlán, among others.

