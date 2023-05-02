“This government needs a mobilized people”: Petro

The President, Gustavo Petro, urged the country’s workers to support his Government in defending the labor, pension and health reform projects that are being processed in the Legislature.

In his second speech at the Casa de Nariño in commemoration of Labor Day, the Head of State affirmed that the projects seek to provide better living conditions for the poorest and promote a social change for which eleven million Colombians voted.

President Petro emphasized the need for a mobilized people to win approval of the reforms, and highlighted the importance of the working class and youth in leading this fight. In addition, he lamented the lack of progress in agrarian reform and the need to establish social justice in the distribution of land.

“This government of majorities needs a mobilized people. The reforms that we know are fundamental have been presented. And approving them should be an objective that the Colombian Congress -despite the pressures of privileged groups-, has to do, has to vote for them, support them, determine these great laws”, he said.

The President also regretted that the country has not been able to advance, until now, in the establishment of an efficient and fair agrarian reform. “The privileged sector does not voluntarily offer us the land,” he said, after recalling that “in times of hunger and climate crisis, having fertile land without producing is nonsense.”

Finally, in his speech from the balcony – which he called a ‘point of sincere communication with the Colombian people’ -, the Head of State reviewed the history of the unsuccessful attempts by various political leaders of the country to seek political reforms that benefit the poorest in the country.

It may interest you: “I hope that the Congress of the Republic can reflect”: Petro on the reforms

“Asking for criteria of greater dignity of work is not absurd. It has to do with building a more egalitarian, fairer, more peaceful, more productive society and, therefore, it will bring more profit to the country, as the most advanced countries on earth show us, ”he emphasized.