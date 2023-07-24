This has been the evolution of the iconic Barbie doll
Barbie, the iconic doll that Mattel launched in 1959.
Although the first prototype of Barbie was a blonde doll with a wasp waist and infinite legs.
Mattel have been modifying their style by launching models with greater diversity and much more realistic.
Creator Ruth Handler, co-founder of Mattel, chose that name for the doll in honor of her daughter Barbara. Popular in the 60’s.
In 1961, Ken, the male version of Barbie, appeared.
In 1971, they created the “Malibu Barbie”. The Barbie that represented a tanned skin tone.
In 1998, the doll was given a more realistic figure, with a broader torso, while in 2000, the Barbie Jewel Girl added a flexible waist and belly button.
To celebrate 60 years of Barbie. Mattel introduced the Sheroes Collection, inspired by outstanding women in the fields of careers, art, and the attitude of achievement, among others.
From the 70s when Mattel began to innovate with the professions, first of all the “Barbie surgeon”, and in the 80s they opted for music and launched a collection in which Barbie presented her band.
Undoubtedly, the Barbie doll has evolved over time and today it continues to succeed all over the world.