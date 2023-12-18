This immigration law in Texas makes irregular entry from Mexico a crime – El Tiempo

The state of Texas is once again making headlines in the world of immigration as Governor Greg Abbott is set to sign a new law that would make irregular entry from Mexico a crime. This move has sparked controversy and drawn reactions from both supporters and critics.

The law, known as Texas SB4, aims to crack down on undocumented immigration by imposing harsh penalties on those who enter the state illegally. Critics argue that the law unfairly targets immigrants, while supporters argue that it is necessary for public safety and national security.

The Bishop of Dallas, Edward J. Burns, has spoken out in support of immigrants in the face of the imminent law. In a recent statement, he emphasized the importance of showing compassion and understanding towards those who come to the United States seeking a better life.

The Bishop’s stance is in line with the sentiment of many residents and advocacy groups in Texas who have expressed concern over the potential impact of the new law. They argue that it could lead to increased fear and discrimination among immigrant communities, as well as strain relationships between law enforcement and local residents.

On the other hand, proponents of the law argue that it is necessary to maintain the rule of law and protect American citizens from potential threats. They believe that stricter immigration enforcement measures are crucial for maintaining security and order within the state of Texas.

As Governor Abbott prepares to sign the controversial legislation, the debate over Texas SB4 is likely to continue. Immigration advocates are already gearing up for potential legal challenges, while local law enforcement agencies are preparing to implement the new regulations.

With tensions running high and opinions divided, the impact of Texas SB4 on immigrant communities and the state as a whole remains to be seen. As the immigration debate continues to unfold, all eyes are on Texas as the state takes a significant step towards reshaping its approach to immigration enforcement.

