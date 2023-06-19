Home » This is an example motorcyclist for Santa Marta
This is an example motorcyclist for Santa Marta

Like this one, there are many motorcycle drivers who go through the traffic rules, and what is worse, they violate them without caring that with their inappropriate maneuvers they put the lives of pedestrians at risk.

This “beauty” who walks like “Pedro around his house” through the streets and avenues of Santa Marta rides the motorcycle referenced with the license plate PFD-33C, and every time he wants he gets on the platforms to blow up the signal stop at the traffic lights, as evidenced in the photographic record captured in front of the service station located at the intersection of Santa Rita and Los Estudiantes avenues.

The worrying thing about the case is that, when this type of irresponsibility occurs, the District Traffic agents never appear. Photo Ly Erica Amasifuen

