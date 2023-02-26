Editor’s note:In the first year, confidence is more important than gold. “Creating and working” Hunan is fighting enthusiastically, and a large number of foreign trade companies that dare to venture and do are busy: on the production line, the ordered products are busy, waiting to be sent to the world, and overseas orders are pouring in. Hunan is striving to open up a new situation of economic development with stronger confidence and more energy. Red Net Moment News launched a special report on “This is Confidence Focusing on Overseas Orders”, looking at signals from orders and confidence from orders.

Shaoyang hair products are of good quality and affordable, and are widely welcomed by African consumers.

News reporter Yan Yao, Zeng Zhen, correspondent Xiao Wei and Shaoyang report

On the morning of February 20th, in the production workshop of Shaoyang Meililai Hair Products Co., Ltd., the three production lines were running at full capacity to catch up with the orders sent to Nigeria that month. Liu Xiaozhong, chairman of the company, told reporters that the company’s orders have been placed after June, and many large orders are also under negotiation. The output value in 2023 is expected to increase by more than 20% compared with 2022.

In the production workshop, the staff are sending and sorting out.

Shaoyang Meililai Hair Products Co., Ltd. was founded in 2005. It is mainly engaged in various kinds of wig products. It integrates R&D, design, production, manufacturing and sales. It focuses on the development of the hair product industry, professionally develops new products, and concentrates on developing the African market. “I have been to Africa, only to find that wigs are so popular, and I have seen the potential of the African market.” In 2005, under the leadership of the Provincial Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Liu Xiaozhong went abroad for the first time to participate in an exhibition in Uganda, Africa, and brought wig products. Snatch it all. In order to expand overseas markets, the company established an e-commerce department and sent additional salesmen to Africa to explore markets. After 18 years of deep cultivation, the output value has increased from more than 5 million yuan to 360 million yuan today.

Combing, brushing, and arranging hair… from raw materials to finished wigs, nearly 9 processes need to go through.

As the world‘s largest hair product raw material distribution center, China‘s second largest hair product production base and China‘s third largest hair product export base in South China, there are currently 115 registered hair product companies in Shaoyang City, with more than 150,000 employees in the entire industry chain people. Shaoyang hair products cover more than 3,000 varieties and specifications, including springs, hair sets, hair accessories and craft hair, and are exported to more than 120 countries and regions such as North America, the European Union, Africa, and Southeast Asia, accounting for about 60% of the African market and 60% of the global market. About 15%.

At the sales point in Nigeria, overseas sales staff recommend Shaoyang hair products to customers.

“The production of 4,000 wigs per day and the distribution of at least 5 containers per month still cannot satisfy the African market. The municipal party committee and the municipal government are also very concerned about us. This year we will build a new factory building of 12,000 square meters and create more than 200 jobs. “Liu Xiaozhong looked at the construction site opposite the factory with complacency.

At the ASEAN Expo, product companies in the economic development zone jointly promoted promotions.

In recent years, Shaoyang Economic and Technological Development Zone has continued to strengthen the linkage and interaction with Shaoyang Customs, continuously optimize the business environment for cross-border trade, help foreign trade enterprises in the park cope with difficulties and challenges, promote the development of foreign trade in the park against the trend, and ensure stability and improve quality. In order to promote the sustainable development of the hair products industry, the Economic and Technological Development Zone has specially opened up 2,000 mu of land to build a hair products industrial park, and implemented various policy support such as exemption from fees, subsidies for new plant equipment, recruitment subsidies, and financing services. The efficient service of Shaoyang Customs has also paved a fast track for Shaoyang hair products to go abroad and go to the world. The hair products industry has become a pillar industry of Shaoyang import and export, injecting new vitality and momentum into Shaoyang’s economic development.

