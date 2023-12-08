This is Germany’s “Word of the Year” 2023

A jury selected a ranking of a total of ten words of the year that were dominant in public discussion in recent months and thus had a significant impact on the year.

“The list reflects reality, and the reality is pretty bleak at the moment,” said GfdS managing director Andrea Ewels. Society has been in “crisis mode” since 2020, she said, with a view to the corona pandemic, Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the energy crisis, the German educational misery and Hamas’ attack on Israel.

The “Word of the Year” was chosen by the GfdS for the first time in 1971 and regularly since 1977. In 2022, “Zeitenwende” landed in first place. The term is related to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and was taken up and coined by, among others, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD).

In Austria this week, “Chancellor’s Menu” was chosen as the word of the year, the Society for Austrian German in Graz announced: “In a succinct and ironic way, this word summarizes the content of a statement by the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP).” At the end of July, Nehammer spoke out in front of ÖVP officials in Hallein about child poverty and declared that a hamburger at McDonald’s was the “cheapest warm meal in Austria.” Unword of the year was “climate terrorists”, followed by “people’s chancellor”, followed by “normal thinkers”.

